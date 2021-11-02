‘Morbius’ Trailer: Jared Leto Goes Full Vampire, Name Drops Venom In New Clip

Talk about bad blood. Jared Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius, suffering from a rare blood disorder, undergoes his own experimental treatment only to find an inner darkness unleashed.

That’s all the backstory you’ll need for this new trailer from Columbia Pictures for Morbius, the upcoming installment in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters set for release in theaters on January 28, 2022.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius features a story and screenplay, based on the Marvel Comics, by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, and stars, in addition to Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Here’s the official synopsis: One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?

The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Lucas Foster, with executive producers Louise Rosner and Emma Ludbrook.

Check out the new Morbius trailer above.