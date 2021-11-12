Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’, ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Ms. Marvel’ & ‘Hawkeye’ Footage Unveiled In Disney+ Day Special; New Series Set

On Disney+ Day, the studio dropped a lengthy piece of never-before-seen footage toward the end of its presentation with a look at its coming 2022 Marvel series — Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel — as well as great chase scene from the upcoming series Hawkeye which debuts on November 24.

The streamer also made some news Friday in the Marvel universe, saying that that it has ordered animated series Marvel Zombies as well as comics-rooted X-Men ‘97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

As for the new looks, there was a quick glimpse of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt.

Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“The voice in your head, it devours you,” says Isaac in a voice-over. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab.

The clip then segues to She-Hulk, where see Tatiana Maslany in the title role. “I’m Jennifer Walters. I’m a normal lawyer. Well, not that normal.”

Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

“This transformations are triggered by anger and fear,” says Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

Maslany then recites the signature Hulk catchphrase from the late ’70s TV series, “Don’t make me angry…you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

Walters as an attorney specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Also starring in the series is Tim Roth reprising his role from the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, Abomination. EP Kat Coiro and Anu Valia direct with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

We also get a sneak peak at Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City, who is an aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, who is also a huge fan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel. Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. We see her suited up in the clip. The series is written by Bisha K. Ali and episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to unravel a criminal conspiracy. “I’m sorry Kate, I’m not a role model to anyone,” Clint tells Kate. In the new clip, Clint and Kate stead an old Cadillac and are pursued by thugs. She learns during the way that the arrows Clint has are actually explosive ones. “Be careful, they’re not regular arrows,” Clint tells her. “Are there arrows more dangerous as that one,” asks Kate after taking out a vehicle. The scene is great homage to old 1970s Steve McQueen movies.

Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and Alaqua Cox also star. Episodes are directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Other news Disney+ Marvel projects teased on the streamer’s two-year anniversary day: