‘Montana Story’ Lands U.S. Deal At Bleecker Street After Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to Montana Story, the Western drama from Scott McGehee and David Siegel that had its world premiere at this fall’s Toronto Film Festival. Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague, Gilbert Owuor, Kimberly Guerrero, Eugene Brave Rock and Asivak Koostachin star in the indie, which will now get a theatrical release in 2022.

Stage 6 Films has acquired international rights to the pic in a separate deal.

McGehee and Siegel (What Maisie Knew, The Deep End) shot Montana Story on 35mm anamorphic film over a six-week stretch last winter in and around the Paradise Valley near of Livingston, MT, after crafting the story in New York during the pandemic lockdown. The Big Sky locale has a strong influence on the plot, which centers on a pair of siblings (played by Richardson and Teague) who return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop. The fates of their ailing, unscrupulous father and a beloved old horse hang in the balance.

“David and Scott’s film cuts to the quick of the pain haunting this American family,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said Wednesday. “As their story unfolds, two siblings portrayed beautifully by Haley and Owen, find their own strength in the land around them and the people beside them.”

Said Siegel and McGehee: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Bleecker Street, whose total commitment to independent filmmaking and the theatrical experience is so in sync with our own. We’re very excited for them to bring audiences home to Montana.”

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy negotiated the deal with ICM Partners.