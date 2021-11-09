‘Monster High’: Nickelodeon & Mattel Set Cast For Live-Action TV Movie, Begin Production

Nickelodeon and Mattel have scared up a cast for its upcoming live-action TV musical movie Monster High, tapping Miia Harris, Ceci Balagot, Nayah Damasen, Case Walker, Kyle Selig and more.

Directed and executive produced by Todd Holland, Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf (Harris), who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein (Balagot) and Draculaura *Damasen), and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.

Also joining the cast are Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall.

Production begins this month in Vancouver, BC. Monster High is set to premiere in 2022 on Nickelodeon.

Jenny Jaffe, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland created the story. Jaffe, Billy Eddy & Matt Eddy penned the teleplay. Adam Bonnett serves as executive producer. Frederic Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television and Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development, are overseeing the movie for Mattel and serve as executive producers. Production on Monster High for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, along with executives Linda Halder, Jessica Brown, Yolanda T. Cochran and Jules Kovisars.

The movie is set to make its debut next year alongside an animated series based off the toy franchise. Both projects join other Mattel Television content in production including series and specials based on Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and more.

Monster High was first introduced in 2010 with a global fanbase embracing its message of inclusivity. Beginning in 2022, Mattel will be refueling the franchise and introducing Monster High to a whole new generation of kids.