‘Money Heist’ Spinoff ‘Berlin’ Set At Netflix

Money Heist, otherwise known as La Casa De Papel, is coming to an end but Netflix is expanding the heist universe.

The streamer has ordered a spinoff of the hit Spanish drama series, centered around popular character Berlin, otherwise known as Andrés de Fonollosa, played by Pedro Alonso.

The show is set to launch in 2023.

The digital platform didn’t give out many details of the spinoff, but the Berlin character is the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and also planned the Bank of Spain heist, which he shared with The Professor and Palermo.

It comes as Money Heist is ending with its last five episodes dropping on December 3.

The series was created by Alex Pina and tells the story of the heists through the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. It also stars Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Pina, who has an overall deal with Netflix, exec produces the series, which was originally commissioned by Spain’s Antena 3, alongside Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato and Nacho Manubens.