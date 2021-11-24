‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Dip Despite Tom Brady Vs. New York

ESPN’s ended an eight-week year-over-year ratings win streak when Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ clobbered the lowly New York Giants this week.

The 30-10 game drew an audience of 12 million across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, which was down a bit from the previous Monday and by more than a million from the season-to-date average. The latter figure number, however, remains up by double digits over 2020.

Viewership peaked during the first half as the last-place Giants hung with the Super Bowl champion Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. But the home team scored all 13 points after that to stroll away with the win, and many viewers tuned out. The game did manage to be the most-watched primetime TV program on Monday.

For the NFL season, MNF is averaging 13.3 million viewers, a 13% jump over last year. The Worldwide Leader notes that ESPN Deportes is not included in the season-to-date average.

It’s a big Week 12 for the NFL with the traditional three games set for Thanksgiving. This year’s Turkey Day tripleheader feature the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m., Fox), Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m., CBS) and the Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (8:20 p.m., NBC).