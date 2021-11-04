‘Monarch’: Reshma Shetty, Damon Dayoub, D.W. Moffett Join Fox Musical Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains), Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) and D.W. Moffett (Switched at Birth) have been cast in heavily recurring roles opposite Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto in Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Shetty will play Carineh, Nicky’s (Friel) best friend, and her fast-talking, always stylish, publicist.

Dayoub will portray Jamie Burke, a music manager with a gift for identifying and cultivating young talent, including Ana (Emma Milani). Nicky is intrigued by his unconventional approach to the business, but there’s a lot she has yet to learn about him.

Moffett is Tripp DeWitt, a childhood friend of Albie’s (Adkins), Tripp has become a leading Austin commercial real estate mogul, with a connection to the Romans deeper than anyone knows.

Cast also includes Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell and Eva Amurri.

Hilfers will write and exec produce Monarch, with Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project and will serve as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

Shetty’s breakout television role came in Royal Pains, which aired for eight seasons. She was one of television’s first female South Asian series leads in her role as Divya Katdare on the USA series. She next starred in Jason Katims’ CBS drama Pure Genius. Additional television and film credits include Blindspot, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, CSI: Miami and 30 Rock and the feature film Allegiance. She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Dayoub is known for portraying Detective Quincy Fisher on all three seasons of Freeform’s sci-fi series Stitchers. His other credits include recurring roles on Chicago Fire, NCIS, and Grace & Frankie.He next appears in Housewives of the North Pole opposite Betsy Brandt and Kyle Richards on Peacock. Dayoub is repped by TalentWorks and Pop Art Management

Known for his roles on Friday Night Lights and Switched At Birth, Moffett has recently recurred in How To Get Away With Murder, Chicago Med and Bosch. His film work includes Headlock with Dianna Agron, The Sitter with Jonah Hill, Thirteen, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Twisted, starring Ashley Judd and Samuel L. Jackson, and Steven Soderbergh’s Traffic. Moffett is repped by Innovative Artists.