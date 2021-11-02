‘Monarch’: Callum Kerr & Kevin Cahoon Join Fox Musical Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Callum Kerr (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Kevin Cahoon (GLOW) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto in Fox’s upcoming musical drama Monarch.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, Monarch is described as a Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband Albie (Adkins), Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

Kerr will portray Wade Stellings, a rapidly up-and-coming country singer and son of a pastor who is a big fan of Nicky Roman (Friel). Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse) is pursuing the singer to sign him to the Monarch label.

Cahoon will play Earl Clark, Dottie’s (Sarandon) ageless hairdresser/makeup wizard/confidant and has been for decades. Always ready with a cocktail and a quip, Earl would take a bullet for Dottie.

Cast also includes Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, Emma Milani, Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell and Eva Amurri.

Hilfers will write and exec produce Monarch,with Michael Rauch, who supervised the writers room for the project and will serve as showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady also exec produce alongside Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen. Jason Ensler will direct and executive produce the first episode. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer. Monarch is produced by Fox Entertainment.

Scottish actor Kerr’s credits include Line Pictures’ Hollyoaks, Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral and ITV’s Zomboat. He’ll soon be seen in Lifetime’s upcoming Flowers in the Attic: The Origins. He’s repped by David Rosario at Roar and Lindsay Kutner at Stevenson Withers Associates.

Cahoon is best known for Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events and for his co-starring role as Bobby Barnes on Netflix’s GLOW. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Station 3.