‘Miracle Workers’ Renewed For Season 4 By TBS; ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed For Season 4 By TruTV

Turner networks TBS and truTV have picked up fourth seasons of their hit comedies Miracle Workers and Tacoma FD, respectively.

Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi will return for a fourth installment of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers as new characters. Each season features the same cast playing new roles in a new setting – from angels in Heaven, to peasants in the Dark Ages, to settlers in the Old West.

Created by Simon Rich and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Miracle Workers is cable’s #1 sitcom of 2021, reaching 18 million viewers to date. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners and are executive producers alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Tacoma FD is set in a firehouse in one of America’s rainiest cities, where firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) lead the Station 24 firehouse antics, joined by the electic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy).

Season three of Tacoma FD, which is currently airing, has become one of the most DVR’d cable comedies in 2021. It ranks as a top 10 cable comedy and is reaching nearly 4 million viewers to date, according to Nielsen.

Tacoma FD is executive produced by Heffernan (Super Troopers) and Lemme (Super Troopers), David Miner and Greg Walter from 3 Arts Entertainment and Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios.

Added Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV: “Miracle Workers and Tacoma FD never fail to deliver good times, good laughs, and passionate fans. We love each show’s unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy.”