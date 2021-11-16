‘Minx’: Alicia Hannah-Kim, Amy Landecker, & Gillian Jacobs Among 5 Recurring Cast In HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: The HBO Max comedy series Minx has added 5 new recurring cast members and two guest stars.

Austin Nichols, Rich Sommer Mega; Courtesy of Davis Spylios

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar), Amy Landecker (Transparent, Your Honor), Gillian Jacobs (Community, Fear Street), Austin Nichols (Walker, Ray Donovan), and Rich Sommer (Mad Men, Run) are set to recur. Hope Davis (Love Life, Your Honor) and Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time, Silicon Valley) will guest star.

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx, written by Ellen Rapoport, centers around an earnest young feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Hannah-Kim plays Wendy Mah, a best-selling feminist author. Landecker plays Bridget Westbury, the San Fernando Valley’s newest and most conservative Councilwoman. Jacobs plays Maggie, a friend from Joyce’s New York days. Nichols plays Billy “The Goat” Brunson, a hotshot quarterback with a bad boy reputation. Sommer plays Lenny, Joyce’s brother-in-law.

Davis plays Victoria Hartnett, a prominent academic feminist. Tobolowsky plays Conrad Ross, the president of Joyce’s tennis club.

Other previously announced cast includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, and Ben Karlin. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

Hannah-Kim is represented by Elevate Entertainment and Performers Management. Landecker is repped by ICM, Principal Entertainment, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Jacobs is represented by Authentic, UTA, and LGNAFC. Nichols is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment. Sommer is represented by Harris Spylios of DAVIS SPYLIOS MGMT and Domain LA.

Davis is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management. Tobolowsky is repped by Framework Entertainment and Innovative Artists.