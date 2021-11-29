Miley Cyrus & ‘SNL’s Pete Davidson To Host New Year’s Eve Special On NBC

Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson will help NBC ring in 2022 with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special hosted by Cyrus and Davidson, from SNL creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels.

The special will air live on NBC from Miami, FL on Friday, December 31 from 10:30pm-12:30amET, and will also be live-streamed on Peacock. Michaels will executive produce for NBC and Peacock. NBC promises “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening” TBA at a later date.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.” Said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

The announcement confirms a speculative report back in September about Cyrus hosting a Lorne Michaels-produced NBC New Year’s special.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party succeeds NBC’s New Year’s Eve special, hosted and produced by Carson Daly, which aired on the network from 2004 until last year (except for Dec. 31, 2017 when it was preempted for an NFL game.)

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will take on the top-rated ABC Dec. 31 special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which beat the Oscars in ratings this year and ranked as the top-rated entertainment show on television last season.



Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson is executive produced by Michaels, Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. It is produced by Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. It is also produced by Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company. Joe DeMaio directs.