Husband And Wife Team Alan And Dawn Bursteen Launch Milestone Studios

Husband and wife Alan B. and Dawn Bursteen are launching a new LA-based production company, Milestone Studios.

They plan to create original content and develop film adaptations from fiction and non-fiction novels, articles, autobiographical works, and other source materials to produce up to 12 films over the next two years through private equity financing with budgets ranging from $5M – $15M per title across genres.

Milestone has been active already, recently wrapping action-thriller Pursuit, starring Emile Hirsch and John Cusack, directed by Brian Skiba, to be distributed by Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Milestone also completed three westerns, The Desperate Riders, Last Shoot Out and Catch the Bullet, featuring Bruce Dern, Tom Skerrit, Trace Adkins, Tom Berenger, Cam Gigandet and Peter Facinelli. With a few productions under its belt, it’s formally announcing the banner.

Its upcoming slate includes noir thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, directed by Michael Mailer, action feature Vertical, directed by Don Michael Paul, and action-thriller Rage, directed by Mark Pavia.

Milestone will also provide turnkey solutions for filmmakers in various stages of production to secure financing and distribution for their movies.

Alan Bursteen, Milestone president, has worked in motion picture production, acquisitions, sales and worldwide distribution. The Hollywood veteran founded New City Releasing in 1991, licensing films Memento, Crash, Boondock Saints and Freeway. He’s licensed over 750 motion pictures and produced more than 140 feature and over 100 hours of television series.

Dawn Bursteen, Milestone Studios managing member, has worked in marketing, distribution, publicity and promotions at Paramount Pictures, NBC, Sony Studios, and The Samuel Goldwyn Company. She’s worked on over 100 films including Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Glory, Steel Magnolias, Ghostbusters 2, Misery, City Slickers, When Harry Met Sally, South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut, Face/Off, The Truman Show and Runaway Bride.

At NBC, Bursteen oversaw prime-time series publicity for Friends, Seinfeld, Cheers Fraiser, ER, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, L.A. Law and Law & Order.

“I’ve always wanted the opportunity to work alongside Dawn and combine our distinct areas of expertise and resources in the entertainment industry,” said Alan Bursteen. “Her keen eye for finding and developing projects is exceptional and aligns perfectly with our company’s goal to have a pipeline of diverse features. My focus will be on the financing and distribution, which makes for an ideal partnership to execute Milestone’s ongoing mission.”