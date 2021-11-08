‘Midnight Run’: Universal Sets Regina Hall To Star; ‘Girls Trip’ Actress Will Produce With Jesse Collins

The next edition of Universal’s 1988 cult classic comedy Midnight Run is finally happening after fits and starts throughout the years this time as a sequel we’re told. Regina Hall is set to star and produce in the feature which is being written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Aeysha Carr and also produced by Jesse Collins.

The details of the new version are being kept under wraps. The original movie marked multi-Oscar winner Robert De Niro’s pivot into broad mainstream comedy, the actor playing Jack Walsh, a bounty hunter whose job it is to collect mob accountant, Jonathan Mardukas, played by the late Charles Grodin, and get him to Los Angeles. The only thing is the accountant can’t fly, putting the easily irritable bounty hunter and fastidious accountant on an endless road trip in which they’re pursued by the Feds and a rival bounty hunter, Marvin Dorfler, played by John Ashton. The movie, directed by Martin Brest and written by George Gallo, grossed $82M WW in 1988 dollars, and was nominated for Best Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes with De Niro receiving a Best Actor nod in that category. Midnight Run was also one of the top ten movies on the National Board of Review’s 1988 list. At one point in 2012, Universal was developing a sequle with De Niro to reprise his role as Walsh, Brett Ratner directing and David Elliot & Paul Lovett rewriting a draft by Tim Dowling.

Collins (The New Edition Story, American Soul) will produce on behalf of his Jesse Collins Entertainment. De Niro will produce with Jane Rosenthal through Tribeca. Berry Welsh will executive produce for Tribeca.

Universal Pictures’ SVP of Production Development, Sara Scott, will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Hall recently starred in the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, and also in the Universal hit comedy Girls Trip which grossed $140.5M WW. She stars in and executive produced the Showtime comedy series Black Monday. Other feature credits include the Scary Movie franchise, The Hate U Give, The Best Man Holiday, About Last Night, Think Like a Man Too, and Vacation. She is repped by ICM.

