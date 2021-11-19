Mick Rock Dies: Photographer Of David Bowie, Queen And More Was 72

Mick Rock, whose photos of rock music luminaries like David Bowie, the Sex Pistols, and Queen graced numerous major publiciatios, died tonight at age 72. His family confirmed his death on social media, but did not give a cause.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side. Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ’The Man Who Shot The 70s.’ He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way,” the statement read.

“Let us not mourn the loss, but instead celebrate the fabulous life and extraordinary career of Michael David Rock. While you do so in your own way, we must ask that the privacy of his nearest and dearest be respected at this time. Therefore, there will be no further comments,” it continued