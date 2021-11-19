Mick Rock Dies: Photographer Of David Bowie, Queen And More Was 72

Born in London in 1948, Rock’s heyday was in the 1970s, when rock music and concerts became big business. David Bowie was his ticket. He directed videos for Bowie songs “John, I’m Only Dancing,” “Jean Genie,” “Space Oddity”, and “Life on Mars.” He also shot such album covers as Lou Reed’s Transformer and Coney Island Baby, Queen’s Queen II, Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll and Iggy and The Stooges’ Raw Power.
The list of Rock clients includes such names as Blondie, Jane’s Addiction, Ozzy Osbourne, and Snoop Dogg, moving later to Daft Punk, Queens of the Stone Age, Q-Tip and Miley Cyrus.
Rock was also the chief photographer of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. His resume includes a dozen books of his photography, and he was the subject of a documentary, SHOT!, in 2016.
Survivors and memorial plans have not yet been revealed.