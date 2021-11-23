‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchor Michael Strahan To Join Blue Origin Spaceflight

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan will be on the next Blue Origin spaceflight as a crew member, he announced on the show on Tuesday.

The flight is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” Strahan said on GMA. “And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”

GMA ran a feature segment on Strahan’s preparations, which he said started two weeks ago. The segment also featured mention of other private space ventures, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

He said that he was invited to be a member of the crew. He will receive a stipend, which will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club, according to Blue Origin. GMA will cover Strahan and his fellow crew members preparation for the launch, but the network will not have special access to the flight itself, according to the network. All networks have relied on a Blue Origin feed.

Last month, William Shatner flew on on Blue Origin flight and, at 90, became the oldest person ever to go into space.

The next flight, to again launch from West Texas, will include six crew members. Among them is Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who in 1961 was the first American to fly into space. The Blue Origin rocket is named New Shepard in honor of the pioneering astronaut.

This will be the third Blue Origin flight this year. Owner Jeff Bezos flew on Blue Origin’s first human flight in July.

Strahan covered Bezos’ spaceflight in July.

“Blue Origin, they approached me, and they asked me if I wanted to be a crew member,” Strahan said, adding that he quickly said yes.