‘Good Morning America’ Co-Anchor Michael Strahan To Join Blue Origin Spaceflight

Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan will be on the next Blue Origin spaceflight as a crew member, he announced on the show on Tuesday.

The flight is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9.

“I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel,” Strahan said on GMA. “And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it.”

GMA ran a feature segment on Strahan’s preparations, which he said started two weeks ago. The segment also featured mention of other private space ventures, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic.

He said that he was invited to be a member of the crew. He  will receive a stipend, which will be donated to The Boys & Girls Club, according to Blue Origin. GMA will cover Strahan and his fellow crew members preparation for the launch, but the network will not have special access to the flight itself, according to the network. All networks have relied on a Blue Origin feed.

 

