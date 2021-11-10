Michael Ealy Joins Kristen Bell In Netflix Limited Series ‘The Woman In The House’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ealy is set as a lead opposite Kristen Bell and Tom Riley in Netflix’s eight-episode limited series The Woman in the House, from Gloria Sanchez Productions (Dead To Me, Hustlers). The series is expected to premiere in early 2022.

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who also serve as co-showrunners, The Woman In The House centers around heartbroken Anna (Bell), for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Ealy will play Douglas, Anna’s ex-husband. Bookish and pragmatic, he still has love for Anna but their past keeps them from imagining a future together.

Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also co-star opposite Bell, who executive-produces the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Ealy’s credits also include major roles on ABC’s Secrets and Lies, Fox’s The Following and Almost Human and BET’s Being Mary Jane and a recurring role on HBO’s Westworld. He was most recently seen on the big screen in Lionsgate feature Fatale opposite Hilary Swank. His other feature work includes The Intruder, The Perfect Guy and Think Like A Man franchise. He’s repped by Gersh and Anonymous Content.