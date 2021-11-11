‘The Box’: MGM To Distribute NENT Group Series Starring Anna Friel From Creator Adi Hasak

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has acquired global distribution rights to the upcoming supernatural-psychological thriller series The Box, starring Anna Friel, from Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak and Nordic Entertainment Group. The deal excludes the Nordics, Baltics and Poland, where The Box will premiere on NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay Nov. 28, and the Netherlands and the UK, where Viaplay will launch in 2022.

Created by Hasak, the English-language series stars Friel as Sharon Pici, a Kansas City police officer who is surrounded by headstrong men who are convinced she is losing her mind – when, through no fault of her own, she’s targeted by supernatural powers far greater than herself. As Sharon finally realizes her true strength, she takes her life into her own hands.

Starring alongside Friel are Olivia Grant (Stardust), Letitia Hector (Venus vs. Mars), Peter Stormare (American Gods), Alexander Karim (Zero Dark Thirty), Helen Behan (The Virtues), Nina Yndis (Peaky Blinders) and Shaquel Grant (Lynn + Lucy).

The Box was created and written by Hasak, who serves as showrunner. It was directed by Steve Shill (The Wire) and Johan Brisinger (Suddenly), with Cecilia Norman Mardell producing. Co-writers on the series are Paula Killen, Josh Azouz and Clare Siobhan Byrne. The series is produced by Viaplay Studios and Adi TV Studios.

“The Box is a gripping psychological thriller from the brilliant mind of Adi Hasak and starring the incredibly talented Anna Friel in the lead role,” said Chris Ottinger, President of Worldwide Television Distribution and Acquisitions at MGM. “We are thrilled to come aboard this high-concept project, and, together with our good friends at NENT Group, help introduce this truly global series to even more audiences around the world.”

The Box was announced by NENT Group at the 2020 Mipcom marker and went into production in March 2021.

“We are excited our partners at MGM are joining us in taking this highly anticipated Viaplay Original to the world, while viewers across the Nordics and Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and the UK will be able to enjoy The Box on Viaplay,” said Vanda Rapti, SVP & Group Head of Acquisitions, Content Distribution & Partnerships, NENT Group. “This thrilling show is a highlight of our fall slate, and we look forward to the MGM distribution team finding great homes for The Box in every market.”

Known for her starring role in ABC’s Pushing Daisies, Friel won an International Emmy award for her performance in the Netflix/ITV crime drama series Marcella. She’ll next be seen in a starring role in Fox’s country music drama series Monarch.