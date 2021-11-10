Melissa McCarthy To Co-Host New Discovery+ Home Renovation Series As She Continues To Expand Her Business Strategy Following A Big 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Following a year where she starred in another hit comedy, a highly-discussed limited series and a festival darling, Melissa McCarthy is now looking to add TV co-host to her dance card. Deadline has learned Discovery+ has order the six episode series, The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, which reunites the duo following their other home renovation series, Celebrity IOU, on HGTV.

Now, the pair will combine their desire to help others and their love of renovation and design to surprise amazing people with beautiful home transformations. Before they roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish unsuspecting subjects with the news that they will be receiving customized redesigns, the cousins will learn about the heartwarming stories of exceptional people who were nominated by their loved ones. Then, propelled by the inspiring accounts, and with help from their expert team, the cousins will activate their creativity and passion to stun the homeowners with remarkable reveals. The series will stream on Discovery+ in late spring 2022.

The series will be produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott and McCarthy as executive producers.

The Oscar-nominated talent seems to always be involved in something that has an underlying sense of positivity, which has been very needed to viewers who experienced tough times in 2020. She also understands the ever changing industry where knowing when to pivot between genres, platforms and formats is needed in a business constantly evolving. Not only has she embraced the streaming business by forging relationships with multiple new streaming services, she has also found a way of not boxing herself in as just the funny moviestar, and audiences have tuned in no matter what content she is putting out.

At the top of 2021, she did what she knows best by starring in another event comedy tentpole for Netflix, the action comedy Thunder Force, which also starred Octavia Spencer. The film bowed in the spring and instantly debuted at number one in the nielsen ratings that opening weekend. She would then circle back to television with Nine Perfect Strangers, which not only broke records for the streamer, becoming Hulu’s biggest premiere for an original series to date but also has McCarthy in the Emmy conversation yet again for her performance. She finished off her 2021 with Netflix’s The Starling, a touching drama that Netflix believed in so much from a serious contender, that it took it to the Toronto Film Festival to premiere. Even with its different look from other McCarthy projects, audiences still showed up making it the number two among content and number one new film on its opening weekend.

Outside of content she is appearing in, McCarthy and her producing partner and husband Ben Falcone, are still very active producing projects out of their production company On The Day Productions. While they still are focused on producing things she would star in like Thunder Force and Nine Perfect Strangers, the two have also been attracted to projects that audiences would expect from their company. They most recently produced Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed revolving around the iconic painter and the legal fight that endured long after his passing was praised by critics and is also considered an award season contender for best documentary.

She is repped by CAA and MGMT.