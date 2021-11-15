Mel Gibson In Talks To Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

After starring in the first four films, Lethal Weapon star Mel Gibson may be setting his sights on directing chair for the next installment in the franchise. Over the weekend during an interview in London, Gibson let it slip that he was looking at directing the film and sources close to him have now said he is in talks to direct and star, though no deal has closed. Gibson steps in for Richard Donner who passed away this past July but had been developing a possible sequel with Gibson over the years prior to his death. After his passing, Gibson saw it right to continue the development of the film as a proper tribute to his friend and the late director of the franchise.

The film would be developed for HBO Max as the service continues to build up its slate of feature films that would premiere on the streamer. Not much else is known about the film at this time.

As for when this film would shoot is unknown as Gibson is juggling a number of future projects right now including a starring role in the new John Wick series at Starz, The Continental.