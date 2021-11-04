Mel Gibson Boards Family Adventure ‘Boys Of Summer’

Mel Gibson has come onboard to star in the fantasy-adventure Boys of Summer, written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz. Mason Thames is also on board. David Henrie will direct.

The film is being produced by Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures and James Henrie of Novo Media Group and will be financed and executive produced by John Blandford and Dan McDonough of Pastime Pictures. Tobias Weymar and Annie Mahoney of Nickel City, and Lorenzo Henrie and Amanda Devine of Novo Media Group will also exec produce.

The story follows a local boy, who after his best friend is mysteriously taken, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. After seeking the help of an aging detective (Gibson), they soon discover they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.

Production is set to begin this December in Wilmington, NC.

“Historically, fairy tales used monsters to personify our deepest fears while empowering young people to overcome them. Now more than ever, we need narratives that inspire courage in the face of darkness. Boys of Summer is a throwback story that conjures up the magic and nostalgia of childhood as its heroes fight monsters old and new,” David Henrie said.

Gibson is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver. Thames is repped by AKA Talent Agency and MC Talent Management. Henrie is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Uliano and Schulz are repped by APA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.