Meghan Markle Tapes Surprise Appearance On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’: Watch Preview Clip

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be on tomorrow’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a surprise appearance announced today with the release of a preview clip.

In the preview, Markle, whose pre-Prince Harry acting career included a regular role in the USA Network’s series Suits, reminisces about auditioning for parts on the Warner Bros. lot where Ellen is taped.

“The security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg, I hope you get it,'” the Duchess says before conceding, “They probably said that to everybody because that’s how nice they were.”

Markle also talks about the beat-up Ford Explorer Sport she used to drive.

The brief clip doesn’t include any spoilers about whether the Duchess will address the more serious topics, including her struggles with depression, that she raised last March in CBS’ widely viewed Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview special.

The Duchess’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs Thursday, November 18.

 

