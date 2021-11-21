Megan Thee Stallion Withdraws From American Music Awards Live Performance

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will not perform at Sunday night’s 2021 American Music Awards. She announced Saturday that she was dropping out because of an unspecified personal matter.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend,” she tweeted. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon.”

Performers still scheduled to appear on the show include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, rapper Tyler The Creator, Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Italian rock band Maneskin, Silk Sonic and country music stars Mickey Guyton and Walker Hayes.

The 2021 American Music Awards will be presented at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show will be aired on ABC at 8 PM. Rapper Cardi B hosts.