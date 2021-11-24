Mediapro Services Hires Former Focus & MGM Exec Antonio Salas In London

Former MGM and Focus Features sales exec Antonio Salas is joining Mediapro Services, the Mediapro Group division specializing in broadcast services for film and advertising productions filming in Spain and Portugal.

The company offers services including technical equipment, broadcast professionals, legal and tax consultancy, in addition to location and casting services.

London-based Salas will combine the new role with his current responsibilities in film financing, production, and international distribution.

The sales exec previously worked at companies including Bankside Films, Focus Features, eOne and MGM, on projects including Tom McCarthy’s Oscar winner Spotlight, Amy by Asif Kapadia, Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and Vice by Adam McKay.

The hire comes soon after the Spanish government’s announcement of the “Spain, Audiovisual Hub of Europe” Plan, which includes $1.9BN earmarked for cinema and TV production, and soon after the Group recently announced the appointment of Álvar Carretero, who joins the ranks at Mediapro US to perform similar functions to Salas but in America.



Salas said: “European producers have the opportunity to work with Mediapro, a leading company in its sector with extensive experience in productions of every kind. The Group provides all the necessary services to deliver high-quality cinema, TV and advertising projects and as such, Mediapro Services can offer clients turn-key service provision for filming in Spain and Portugal. Tax incentives, the excellent quality of Spanish and Portuguese productions, and geographic diversity are just some of the many of the peninsula’s attractions to producers.”