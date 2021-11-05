‘Big Love’ Creators & Talipot Studio Developing Historical Drama Series About Mexican Emperor Maximilian & Wife Carlota

EXCLUSIVE: Big Love and Getting On creators Mark Olsen and Will Scheffer are developing a three-year drama series about Maximilian of Habsburg and his wife Carlota for Talipot Studio. The series is based on the Fernando del Paso novel, Noticias del Imperio.

The as-yet-untitled project will tell the story of the final dramatic attempt of the European monarchy to impose its will in the New World.

Production will travel to Mexico, Paris, Vienna, and Rome following the Austrian archduke and his spouse’s— born the Princess of Belgium— ill-fated tenure as Emperor and Empress of Mexico during the Second Mexican Empire (1863-1867), and their marriage, as well as the lives of Emperor Napoleon III and Empress Eugenie de Montijo of France; Empress Elizabeth and Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria; and Mexican President Benito Juarez and First Lady Margarita Maza Juarez.

Olsen and Scheffer will serve as creators and showrunners. Mexican screenwriter Gibran Portela will contribute to the series as a writer.

“We are thrilled to be able to carry an ambitious project like this, a first-class international production, written by two great showrunners, supported by their multi-year passion and multi-continent research,” said Regina Solórzano, CEO of Talipot Studio, in an exclusive statement to Deadline. “Presenting this pivotal moment for México and the world, in vivid, intimate detail, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Added Olsen and Scheffer, “The themes, the characters, the sweep of the material, as well its deeply contemporary resonance, have captivated us for 15 years. Partnering with Regina, Talipot, and Gibran is a literal dream come true.”

Olsen and Scheffer are repped by CAA, Adam Berkowitz at Lenore Entertainment Group, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Talipot and Portela are repped by CAA.