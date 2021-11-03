‘Marvelous And The Black Hole’: FilmRise Picks Up North American Rights To Rhea Perlman Sundance Pic

EXCLUSIVE: FilmRise has acquired North American distribution rights to well-received Sundance and Tribeca title Marvelous And The Black Hole, starring four-time Emmy-winner Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project) and Miya Cech (Always Be My Maybe).

The coming-of-age comedy follows the story of an unlikely bond between a young girl and an eccentric magician.

Pic was produced by Carolyn Mao and marks Kate Tsang’s feature film directorial debut. Recent festival play includes the Mill Valley Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival and the Sun Valley Film Festival.

The deal was negotiated by Katie Carrol, Manager, Independent Film Acquisition, for FilmRise, and Adriana Banta, Director at 30 West.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise commented: “The combination of releasing Kate Tsang’s directorial debut film featuring the terrific performance of 2021 Sundance Film Festival breakout star Miya Cech opposite the masterful comic timing of Rhea Perlman in a unique coming of age comedy, was irresistible. This film is a stellar addition to our growing library of films by underrepresented filmmakers telling untold stories.”

The film is the third recipient of the AT&T and Tribeca Film Institute’s Untold Stories grant, an initiative that selects one project per year by an underrepresented filmmaker with an “untold story.”