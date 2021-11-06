Marília Mendonça Dies: Brazil’s Most Popular Singer And Latin Grammy Winner Was 26

Marília Mendonça, Brazil’s most-listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify in 2019 and 2020, died today in a plane crash, according to her public relations firm.

A sertanejo country music star in Brazil, she had more than 38 million followers on Instagram. She was a feminist icon who sang about empowering women.

Mendona’s plane went down in a rural region of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, her PR firm said. She was traveling to a concert at the time of the crash. Four other people with her died. Photographs and videos show the plane laying just beneath a waterfall.

On Friday, Mendonça posted a video to social media showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand.

News of the crash rocked Brazil. Known as “The Boss” to her millions of fans, Brazilians worldwide shared their grief online.

Soccer superstar Neymar, a close friend of the singer, wrote on Twitter : “I refuse to believe it, I refuse.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the “entire country” was in “shock” over the news of her death, while Rio de Janeiro Gov. Claudio Castro called her loss a “tragic accident.” He mourned the passing “of one of the greatest artists of her generation.”

“Young and talented, Marília was the protagonist of a new chapter of Brazilian country music and inspiration for several singers in the segment. The country is shocked and mourns this loss that came too early,” Castro said in a news release.

Her album Em Todos os Cantos won the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for her album Patroas.

Mendonça is survived by a one-year-old son, reports said.