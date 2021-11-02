Mariah Carey Returns To AppleTV+ For Holiday Special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

Mariah Carey is returning for an AppleTV+ Christmas special for a second year in a row and is set to perform new single Fall In Love At Christmas exclusively alongside Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues follows last year’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is still available on the SVoD platform. That special also featured Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande and was directed by Roman Coppola.

Carey will use the show to perform brand new single Fall In Love At Christmas with Khalid and Franklin for the first time.

She is exec producing alongside Tim Case, Charleen Manca and Matthew Turke of factual and music video producer Supply & Demand, along with renowned music director Joseph Kahn, who is also directing.

Earlier this year, Carey left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to join Melissa Ruderman at Range Media Partners for management.