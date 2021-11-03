Marcus Lemonis And Nancy Glass Launch Marcus / Glass Productions; Sell ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ To Germany’s SAT.1

EXCLUSIVE: The Profit host Marcus Lemonis and producer Nancy Glass have launched a production venture to manage their recently acquired Hatos-Hall Productions gameshow catalogue, and have sold Let’s Make a Deal to German network SAT.1.

Deadline revealed the duo had acquired the underlying IP to the classic format along with the likes of 1970s ABC hit Split Second in August and Marcus / Glass Productions will manage the catalogue.

The German deal will see the revival of SAT.1’s local version Geh aufs Ganze (Go All Out), which will be produced by Fremantle label UFA Show & Factual.

Hosted by Wayne Brady on CBS in the U.S., the classic game show features costumed contestants who must choose to remain with the deals they’re offered or trade them in for the chance of winning big.

“We’re thrilled that this iconic format is making its long-awaited comeback on one of Germany’s most-watched television channels and that we’ve played a vital role in making that happen,” said Lemonis.

Glass added: “Our ability to maximize this timeless, beloved IP time and again speaks to its global appeal and longevity; the possibilities to further scale this format are endless.”

Lemonis and Glass will continue to run separate production ventures Marcus Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group.

The pair most recently collaborated on HGTV’s The Renovator and podcast One Hundred Percent with Marcus Lemonis.