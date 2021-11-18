‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’: A24 Acquires North American Rights To Stop-Motion Pic From Dean Fleischer Camp & Jenny Slate

A24 announced today that it has acquired North American rights to Marcell the Shell with Shoes On, a stop-motion feature from Dean Fleischer Camp, which premiered to critical acclaim at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. Deadline hears that the company nabbed rights in a competitive situation involving at least three other major distributors.

The film centers on Marcel, an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

Marcell the Shell with Shoes On is based on Camp and Jenny Slate’s beloved stop-motion shorts of the same name, which have garnered more than 50 million YouTube views since their 2010 debut, also spurring the creation of two New York Times bestselling childrens’ books.

Camp directed from a script he wrote with Slate and Nick Paley, which was based on a story he penned with Slate, Paley and Elisabeth Holm. Slate leads a voice cast that also includes Isabella Rossellini, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Lesley Stahl. Camp, Slate and Holm produced with Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey and Terry Leonard, with Philipp Engelhorn, William Byerley, Nion McEvoy, George Rush and Michael Raisler exec producing.

Kirsten Lepore served as animation director for the Cinereach Production, made in association with Chiodo Bros. Productions, with Stephen Chiodo serving as supervising animation director, and Edward Chiodo serving as animation producer.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by WME Independent and CAA Media Finance. Camp is represented by Mosaic, CAA and Granderson Des Rochers; Slate by WME, Linden Entertainment, Morris Yorn and The Lede Company; Paley by Range Media Partners and Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Holm by UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.