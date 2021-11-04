Magic Johnson Docuseries Lands At Apple

Apple TV+ has scored rights to a four-part docuseries about NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The streamer beat out a number of rivals to secure the series, which comes from non-fiction studio XTR and A New Slate Ventures, the fund behind Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

The project, which first emerged last year, explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s life on and off the court.

From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, he changed the conversation around HIV and transcended into a community activist and successful entrepreneur. The news comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of Johnson’s HIV diagnosis announcement on November 7.

The series will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson as well as figures from the world of business and politics and his inner circle.

It is the latest big-ticket sports doc series following the success of ESPN’s The Last Dance and its upcoming Tom Brady series.

The untitled series is directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) with editor Dirk Westervelt (Ford v. Ferrari) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Black Panther). It is produced by XTR and New Slate Ventures in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films.