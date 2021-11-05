‘Made For Love’: Sarunas J. Jackson Upped To Series Regular As HBO Max Adds Chris Diamantopoulos, Angela Lin & Paula Abdul To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max’s Made For Love is upping and adding to its cast.

Sarunas J. Jackson, who was a guest star on the first season of the Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen dramedy, has been promoted to series regular for season two, and the show has added Chris Diamantopoulos and Angela Lin as recurring with Paula Abdul joining as a guest star.

Jackson, best known for his role on HBO’s Insecure, plays Jay, a co-worker of Milioti’s Hazel from the Twin Sands bowling alley, with surprising new developments in season two.

Diamantopoulos, who is best known for his role in Silicon Valley and is starring in Netflix’s Red Notice and True Story, plays Agent Hank Walsh, a debonair, zealous FBI Agent tasked with uncovering the hidden truths of The Hub.

Lin, who stars in Apple’s Little America and had a guest star role on Grey’s Anatomy, is playing Dr. Hau, a medical research doctor who works in The Hub and is responsible for overseeing Herbert’s cancer treatment.

Former American Idol judge Abdul will guest as Anydoors, an AI hologram assistant.

The series, which is based on Alissa Nutting’s novel, follows Milioti’s Hazel Green, a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her “emotional data,” Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert, played by Ray Romano, and his synthetic partner, Diane.

Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Caleb Foote are also series regulars in season two.

The Paramount Television Studios-produced series, which is currently in production in LA, is exec produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer and SJ Clarkson.

Lee will co-showrun season two with author Alissa Nutting.

