Madalina Ghenea & Ed Westwick Starring In Shark Survival Thriller ‘Deep Fear’

Madalina Ghenea (House of Gucci) Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) have been cast to lead shark survival thriller Deep Fear, which is set to shoot in Malta and the West Indies from January 2022.

Marcus Adams (Long Time Dead) is directing the pic from a screenplay co-written by Robert Capelli Jr (The Rules (for Men)) and Sophia Eptamentis (Invincible Summer). The story follows Naomi (Ghenea) an accomplished round-the-world yachtswoman, who sets out on a solo trip to meet her boyfriend, Jackson (Westwick) in Grenada. Her tranquil three-day sail aboard 47-foot yacht ‘The Serenity’ takes an unexpectedly dark turn when a storm forces her off the plotted course.

The project will mark one of the first lead roles for Westwick since he was accused of rape by two women and sexual assault by a third back in 2017. The actor denied the allegations and Los Angeles District Attorney prosecutors eventually dropped the charges, citing a lack of evidence, while noting further claims fell outside of the statute of limitations. At the time, Westwick was dropped from projects including the BBC’s Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, but has since appeared in films such as Enemy lines and Me You Madness.

Brilliant Pictures’ Sean O’Kelly and Marc Bikindou are producing Deep Fear with Halo Pictures’ Engelbert Grech and Chris Bongirne. Brilliant Pictures is also handling sales.