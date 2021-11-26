NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Tops 20 Million Viewers

NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a total of 25.4 million total viewers and a 6.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic on Thursday across the live broadcast and encore immediately after, according to Nielson fast national data from NBC. Those numbers were mostly on par with last year’s coverage of the event. which was virtual because of the pandemic.

The network said the 5.5 rating in 18-49 and 21.7 million viewers for the live broadcast are the best numbers for any entertainment telecast of 2021, and the most since last year’s live parade telecast which scored 21.98 million viewers and a 5.8 rating.

the 95th Macy’s Parade ran live from 9-noon ET/PT on NBC and Peacock, with the NBC coverage led by Today‘s Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The parade routed through Manhattan’s Upper West Side at 77th and Central Park West and ending in midtown at the Macy’s flagship, with crowds one again lining the streets after last year’s event was limited to a one-block area, with mostly pre-taped presentations.

The parade two-fer Thursday was followed as per usual by the National Dog Show (2.8, 11.2M).