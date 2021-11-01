‘French Dispatch’ Breakout Lyna Khoudri Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed up Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch breakout star Lyna Khoudri.

UTA has signed Khoudri, who recently won the Most Promising Actress gong at France’s César Awards for her role in Papicha, in all areas and she will continue to be represented by Agence Adéquat.

The Algeria-born 29-year-old can currently be seen playing a student activist opposite Timothée Chalamet in the highly-anticipated Anderson arthouse flick The French Dispatch.

Coming up next, Khoudri plays the lead in Novembre opposite Jean Dujardin, which wrapped over the summer, while she will soon start shooting Dimitri Rassam’s two-film re-telling of The Three Musketeers alongside Eva Green, Louis Garrel, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Cassel, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Khoudri’s UTA signing comes a week after Deadline revealed the same agency had snapped up multi-hyphenate I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, following her public split with former agent CAA over the failed I May Destroy You Netflix deal.