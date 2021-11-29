‘Love Life’ Creator Sam Boyd Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, producer, director Sam Boyd has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas.

Known for making projects that honestly portray modern relationships. Boyd is the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer of the hit HBO Max anthology series Love Life, from Lionsgate Television and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment. Each season of the show follows a different protagonist over the course of many years, with each half-hour episode chronicling a new interpersonal relationship.

The show’s second season, starring William Jackson Harper and Jessica Williams, premiered in October. In addition to his co-showrunning duties, Boyd co-wrote and directed the premiere episode and directed the season finale. He also wrote and directed multiple episodes of the first season, which debuted in May 2020 and starred Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compère.

Boyd made his feature directorial debut with the romantic dramedy In A Relationship, which he also wrote and produced. Starring Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano, the film followed the contrasting relationships of two couples over one summer. Shortly after In A Relationship made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Vertical Entertainment acquired the rights and released the film in November 2018. The film is a feature-length adaptation of Boyd’s 2015 short film of the same name, which starred Dakota Johnson and Nicholas Braun.

Boyd is also repped by attorney Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobsen.