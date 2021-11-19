“This Is A Pandemic That Is In Fact Fueled By Younger People” in Los Angeles, Says Top Health Official

“This is a pandemic that is in fact fueled by younger people,” said Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today as she unveiled a list of the L.A. County 10 communities currently being hit hardest by Covid-19.

Lancaster, Palmdale, Studio City and Santa Clarita were among the areas with the highest rates of new Covid infections during the two-week period that ended Nov. 6, even though most of those areas have above-average vaccination rates.

Of the 10 communities that had the highest rate of new cases, seven had vaccination rates that exceed the countywide rate, according to numbers presented by the Department of Public Health. Ferrer said officials are studying the data to determine what is driving higher case rates in the communities.

Related Story 700 L.A. City Employees In Danger Of Being Placed On Unpaid Leave For Defying Vaccine Mandate

LADPH

While much of the pandemic saw high case rates weighted toward those 50+, Ferrer noted that the median age of people becoming infected in the communities with the highest case rates now ranges between 26 to 36.

“I will say the one thing that does jump out — the average ages were very low in all these communities,” she said. “This is, essentially, in the communities with the highest rates, this is a pandemic that is in fact fueled by younger people.”

Given the young median age of infected people, “we know that intermingling both socially and at work sites is contributing,” she said. She shared a bar chart (below) indicated that, while the least likely population to be hospitalized was those between 12 and 17 years old who are vaccinated, the population most likely to be hospitalized were those in the same age range who are not vaccinated.

The top two communities on the list with the highest new case rates — Lancaster and Palmdale — have below-average rates of fully-vaccinated residents, at 58% and 66%, respectively. But Studio City, with the third-highest new case rate, has a 79% vaccination rate, and Santa Clarita, placing fourth on the list, has a 75% vaccine rate.

The countywide number of residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated is 73%. Of the county’s overall population of 10.3 million people, 63% are fully vaccinated. She said that one thing the data is clear on is that vaccines do help prevent sickness and hospitalization.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’ve got a much higher risk of ending up infected, ending up in the hospital and tragically passing away. That’s crystal clear and it hasn’t really changed for months now,” Ferrer said during a media briefing.

She said current figures show unvaccinated people are nine times more likely than vaccinated people to get infected, and 67 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Of the roughly 5.99 million residents who were fully vaccinated as of Nov. 16, 75,249 have subsequently tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 1.26%, Ferrer said. Of the vaccinated population, 2,528 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.042%, and 422 have died, a rate of 0.007%.

“Whoever you are and wherever you live, whether you live in a community with a high vaccination rate or with not-so-high vaccination rates, the most important thing you as a person are going to need to do is get yourself vaccinated, the people you love vaccinated, and then be sensible about precautions around intermingling while transmission rates remain relatively high across the county,” Ferrer said.

The county reported another 26 Covid deaths on Thursday, raising the overall virus-related death toll to 26,949. Another 1,088 cases were reported.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.1% as of Thursday.

According to state figures, there were 611 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals as of Thursday, down from 616 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 148 were in intensive care, down from 155.

Ferrer said the number of people who received a first dose of vaccine in the past week jumped up sharply, due primarily to the expansion of vaccine availability to include children aged 5-11.

LACDPH

Black residents continue to have the lowest vaccination rates, at 54%, followed by Latina/o residents at 59%, whites at 72% and Asians at 80%.

Ferrer noted that the county has not seen a spike in Covid infections following Halloween, unlike the situation last year when cases began rising sharply, and attributed this to increased vaccination rates, among other measures. She said she is hopeful that residents will continue to exercise caution over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“We will need to take a cautionary note from what we’re currently seeing in other parts of the United States and in other parts of the world right now,” Ferrer said. “In the Mountain West and throughout Europe, cases are rising and hospitals are once more flooded with Covid cases, almost all of them among unvaccinated people. These trends remind us that the virus is much more easily transmitted when people are indoors and intermingling without protection from vaccines and other mitigation measures.”

City News Service contributed to this report.