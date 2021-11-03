Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For Covid-19

Eric Garcetti at the dedication of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in September.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in his hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is for the UN Climate Summit.

His office said that he tested positive earlier on Wednesday and is fully vaccinated.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” his office said on Twitter.

Mayor Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 3, 2021

Garcetti is the chair of C40 Cities, a network of mayors urging immediate action on climate change.

Garcetti was vaccinated in January. After saying he would wait until doses became more broadly available, he ended up getting his shot earlier than most because, he said, he was working the vaccine line at Dodger Stadium. It’s unclear whether he has since received a booster.

The mayor announced in December that his 9-year-old daughter Maya had tested positive. While he and wife Amy Wakeland were negative, they both quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

Garcetti has supported the city council’s mandate that all city employees be vaccinated by December 18, last month, “Let me be clear: Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated by this date should be prepared to lose their job.”

President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti to serve as U.S. ambassador to India, but the Los Angeles mayor has yet to have his confirmation hearing.