London TV Screenings To Return In-Person; Major Distributors On Board

Major global distributors All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle and ITV Studios are to return for the London TV Screenings next year from February 28 to March 4 in person.

A spokeswoman for the screenings, which took place virtually last year, said they will “provide an unforgettable experience for buyers across the globe” as the five major distributors band together to avoid “in-person screening conflicts” and provide a series of in person events from individual companies.

Across the first week of March, interested buyers will be able to see the distributor’s upcoming shows, watch sessions and connect with producers.

“The London TV Screenings are back having already carved out a significant reputation as a key destination for buyers worldwide,” said the spokeswoman. “It makes perfect sense that we can work collaboratively to curate quality shows and avoid in-person screening conflicts to showcase all the latest scripted, non-scripted and formats programmes.”

The Screenings will clash with BBC Studios virtual Showcase, which is currently slated to take place February 28 to March 2 online.