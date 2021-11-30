‘Locke & Key’: Sherri Saum Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Saum, who has recurred as Ellie Whedon on Netflix’s Locke & Key since the pilot, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the coming-of-age supernatural drama. Season 3 will premiere in 2022.

Based on the comic books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

In season 3, Ellie Whedon (Saum) and her son Rufus (Coby Bird) return to Matheson. Ellie continues to be haunted by her time spent behind the Black Door while facing a new and ever more dangerous threat that looms over the town.

Locke & Key comes from co-showrunners Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse and IDW Entertainment. Cuse and Averill exec produce alongside John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5, Kevin Lafferty, Joe Hill, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall and Lydia Antonini for IDW, and Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion.

Saum’s other credits include recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Good Trouble and Power Book II: Ghost. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Generational Entertainment.