‘Limitless,’ ‘Welcome To Earth’ Trailers: Nat’ Geo Brings Out The Big Guns In The Form Of Chris Hemsworth & Will Smith For Disney+ Day

Death is a common theme, it seems, in each of the six-part limited documentary series National Geographic previewed at Disney+ Day.

“There is a real risk you could die,” one expert tells Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for the actor’s sojourn into biohacking and self discovery, Limitless.

The series follows Hemsworth’s mission to discover how we can live healthier, smarter and longer lives. (It seems that search potentially involves death, too.) Hemsworth aims to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life.

The trailer opens with Hemsworth dangling on a rope 1,000 feet in the air, then quickly runs through a montage of stunningly-shot footage including the Thor actor immersing himself in frigid water, surfing big waves, bungee jumping, pulling a golf cart in a harness, spear fishing and engaging in some sort of shamanistic ritual.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig,” Hemsworth said at TCA last year.

Will Smith is also on a search for answers in Welcome to Earth, six-part limited documentary series from National Geographic wherein the A-Lister searches for remarkable and unknown corners of the globe. Its trailer also dropped at Disney+ Day.

Like Hemsworth, Smith gets a not-so-subtile warning of mortal peril from one of his fellow travelers.

“I almost guarantee you’re going to survive,” says the man.

We see Smith exploring volcanic craters, rapeling through glaciers, navigating jungle rivers and, most remarkably, exploring the abyss 3,000 feet down in a tiny submersible with a clear plastic lid.

Welcome to Earth is set to premiere December 8, while the Limitless trailer announces simply, “Streaming 2022.”