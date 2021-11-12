‘Marlowe’: Diane Kruger & Jessica Lange Among Cast To Join Liam Neeson’s Philip Marlowe Thriller, Filming Underway

Diane Kruger, Jessica Lange, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alan Cumming, Danny Huston, Ian Hart and Colm Meaney have joined Liam Neeson in noir thriller Marlowe, which is now filming in Ireland and Spain.

The William Monahan (The Departed) script is based on the novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, with Oscar winner Neil Jordan (The Crying Game) aboard to direct.

In Marlowe, when private detective Philip Marlowe (Neeson) is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress, it looks an open and shut case, but Marlowe soon finds himself in the underbelly of Hollywood’s film industry and unwittingly drawn into the crossfire of a legendary Hollywood actress and her subversive, ambitious daughter.

Kruger will play Clare Cavendish, the femme-fatale, instigator of the plot, who inherits her irresistible charm from her notorious mother, Dorothy Cavendish, played by Oscar winner Jessica Lange.

Hart is set to play detective Joe Green whilst Colm Meaney plays Bernie Ohls, the DA’s investigator and Chandler’s other recurring character from the original stories. Danny Huston will play the colourful country club manager, Floyd Hanson. Akinnuoye will play Cedric, the right-hand to sharply-dressed gangster, Lou Hendricks is played by Cumming.

Pic is being produced by Alan Moloney, Gary Levinsohn, Philip Kim, Patrick Hibler, Mark Fasano, and Billy Hines. The film is being executive-produced by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, Patrick Muldoon, Jeff Rice, Steven Sims, Harris Tulchin, Tobias Weymar, Christopher Hines and Celine Haddad.

Storyboard Media is handling World sales, alongside CAA for domestic.

Kruger is represented by UTA, UBBA, Untitled and Peikoff Mahan. Lange is represented by Untitled, CAA and attorney Diane Golden. Hart is represented by ARG Talent. Cumming is represented by ICM and Bond Artists. Akinnyoye is represented by APA, Accelerate and Forward. Huston is represented by UTA, Julian Belfrage Associates, UTA, Untitled, and MyMan Greenspan Fox. Meaney is represented by ICM, Accelerate and Liebman ENT. The Raymond Chandler Estate is represented by The Agency and RCW. Jordan is represented by Casarotto Ramsay and CAA.