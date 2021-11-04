Altitude Promotes Lia Devlin; UK South West Netflix Titles Generate $180M; Sony, Stellify And Sugg Team On YouTube VR Show – Global Briefs

Lia Devlin Upped At Altitude

Lia Devlin, the former Head Distributor at Altitude Film Distribution, has been upped to Managing Director. Since joining the UK sales outfit in 2014, Devlin has led distribution for several titles including award-winners Minari and Moonlight. She was previously MD of Momentum Pictures, handling the likes of The Woman In Black and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. Altitude’s current pipeline includes Palme D’Or winner and Oscar nominee Titane, Keira Knightley-starring Silent Night and Clio Barnard’s multi-BIFA nominated Ali & Ava. Devlin has been a “core member” of the team since launch 10 years ago, according to Chair and Co-CEO Will Clarke.

UK South West Netflix Titles Generate $180M For Economy

Netflix titles filmed in the South West of England such as Bridgerton and David Attenborough: Our Planet have generated more than £132M ($180M) for the British economy. According to independent analysis, the plethora of shows filmed in the region have secured 500 businesses in the area as well as creating 1,000 jobs. Netflix spent $1bn in the UK last year, the most of any non-US nation, and the streamer currently has 60 shows in production in the UK.

Sony Pictures, Stellify And Joe Sugg Partner On VR Game Show

Sony Pictures Television and Stellify, joint-visionaries behind Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, are teaming up with YouTube sensation Joe Sugg for VR game series Virtually Impossible. Created with Sugg’s Final Straw Productions vehicle and launched on his YouTube channel, the format involves Sugg giving 12 computer-generated contestants a childlike assault course to tackle. From monsters in mazes to terrifying zip wires, Sugg serves simple but near-to-impossible tasks.