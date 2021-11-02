‘Leverage: Redemption’ Showrunner Kate Rorick Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Rorick, the Emmy winner who currently serves as executive producer and showrunner of the IMDB TV series Leverage: Redemption, has signed with APA for representation.

Rorick is a TV writer, producer and novelist who has also worked on series including Hulu’s Ghost Rider, TNT’s The Librarians, and Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger. She won her Emmy in 2015 for co-executive producing Emma Approved, the winner of Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media – Original Interactive Program. She also served as a consulting producer on popular web series The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, and co-wrote the novels based on it with Bernie Su.

Rorick is also a bestselling author whose 2020 novel, Little Wonders, offers a glimpse into the high pressures of modern motherhood. She has penned two additional historical romance series under the nom de plume, Kate Noble.

Rorick continues to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Jackoway Tyerman, and Jane Rotrosen Agency for publishing.