You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Channel 4’s Black To Front Organizers On Responding To London Hughes Criticism: “We Were United Behind A Clear Vision”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Writer Anthony McCarten Sues Queen Biopic Producers Over Profits
Read the full story

Bound Entertainment Adapting Marie Lu’s YA Fantasy Novel ‘Legend’; Lindsay Sturman To Develop & EP Series

Putnam Juvenile

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul- and Los Angeles-based Bound Entertainment (AppleTV+’s Dr. Brain), is teaming with YA author Marie Lu to develop a series adaptation of her dystopian fantasy novel, Legend.

The best-seller is the first of a trilogy and was originally published in 2011, going on to sell over 3M copies worldwide. It’s set in a futuristic world where what was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Eighteen-year-old Day lives on the streets as the country’s most wanted criminal, while eighteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed by the Republic’s highest military circles. The two teenagers cross paths when Day becomes the suspect in a high-profile murder case.

Related Story

'Warcross' Television Series Based On Book In The Works From Bruna Papandrea & John Cameron

Lu will be developing the series and writing the pilot in collaboration with Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl, Nightflyers, Teen Wolf) who will also serve as executive producer. Bound Entertainment’s Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Lai are also exec producing.

“Lu and Sturman’s creative vision, talent, and ambition for the project aligns with our mission to foster and push forward stories featuring and from diverse creators. Bound Entertainment is excited to work with the pair to realize the massive potential within Legend and bring this long-awaited story to its fans and viewers around the world,” said Ha, Founder and CEO of Bound. 
 
Added Lu, “From the moment I first spoke to Lindsay and to Samuel and Jamie at Bound Entertainment, I knew Legend was going to be in good hands. I’m deeply honored to be working with a team that not only understands the core of the Legend world, but have brought me into the process of its adaptation. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’re making.”

Lu is represented by Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content and Kristin Nelson at Nelson Literary Agency. Sturman is represented by Marathon Management and UTA.
 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad