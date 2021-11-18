Bound Entertainment Adapting Marie Lu’s YA Fantasy Novel ‘Legend’; Lindsay Sturman To Develop & EP Series

EXCLUSIVE: Seoul- and Los Angeles-based Bound Entertainment (AppleTV+’s Dr. Brain), is teaming with YA author Marie Lu to develop a series adaptation of her dystopian fantasy novel, Legend.

The best-seller is the first of a trilogy and was originally published in 2011, going on to sell over 3M copies worldwide. It’s set in a futuristic world where what was once the western United States is now home to the Republic, a nation perpetually at war with its neighbors. Eighteen-year-old Day lives on the streets as the country’s most wanted criminal, while eighteen-year-old June is a prodigy being groomed by the Republic’s highest military circles. The two teenagers cross paths when Day becomes the suspect in a high-profile murder case.

Lu will be developing the series and writing the pilot in collaboration with Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl, Nightflyers, Teen Wolf) who will also serve as executive producer. Bound Entertainment’s Samuel Yeunju Ha and Jamie Lai are also exec producing.

“Lu and Sturman’s creative vision, talent, and ambition for the project aligns with our mission to foster and push forward stories featuring and from diverse creators. Bound Entertainment is excited to work with the pair to realize the massive potential within Legend and bring this long-awaited story to its fans and viewers around the world,” said Ha, Founder and CEO of Bound.



Added Lu, “From the moment I first spoke to Lindsay and to Samuel and Jamie at Bound Entertainment, I knew Legend was going to be in good hands. I’m deeply honored to be working with a team that not only understands the core of the Legend world, but have brought me into the process of its adaptation. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’re making.”

Lu is represented by Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content and Kristin Nelson at Nelson Literary Agency. Sturman is represented by Marathon Management and UTA.

