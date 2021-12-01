LeBron James Enters NBA Health And Safety Protocols, Out For Tonight’s Game

Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs. the Sacramento Kings because he has “entered the league’s health and safety protocols,” according to Bleacher report, ESPN’s Mike Trudell and the Athletic’s Shams Charania. NBA.com confirmed the reports.

It is unclear exactly why James has entered league protocols, but it doesn’t mean he necessarily has Covid-19. Other players have had to sit out due to false positives or exposures to individuals known to be infected. The league’s protocols this season, however, do not call for quarantines based on exposure, according to CBS News.

LeBron James has entered health and safety protocols and is out tonight vs. Sacramento, Lakers say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2021

LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021

LeBron James has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's game vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/giTz0rZiP7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2021

Just yesterday, the Lakers posted video of James boarding the team plane with other players for tonight’s game. It is unclear how that proximity may impact the team as a whole.

Last season, James declined to say whether or not he was vaccinated. This season, however, he indicated that he is vaxed.

Related Story LeBron James Says Of His Suspension After Hard Foul And Melee:

“I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” James said. “I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all. But after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends. And, you know, that’s why I decided to do it.”

James has battled injury this season, playing in about half of the team’s games thus far. He was also suspended for one game after an on-court altercation about 10 days ago. It is the only time James has been suspended in his 19-year career.

The Lakers game tonight against the Kings is not nationally televised.