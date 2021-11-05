Laura Osnes Out As Bonnie In London ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Concert Event

Laura Osnes, who received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Bonnie Parker in the 2011 Broadway musical Bonnie & Clyde, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s nearly sold-out upcoming Bonnie & Clyde In Concert event that was intended to reteam Osnes with her original Clyde, actor Jeremy Jordan.

Producer Fourth Wall Live announced the new casting in a statement today but didn’t disclose the reason for the replacement, noting only that “The previously announced Laura Osnes is no longer performing in Bonnie and Clyde in Concert.”

Osnes made news several months ago when she departed the upcoming Disney Princess – The Concert tour after declining to comply with the production’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for performers. In an August message on Instagram, Osnes defended her vaccine refusal by saying, “I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future. There is much that is still unknown.” Osnes is married to photographer Nathan Johnson.

Osnes’ reference to “family planning” set off much condemnation on social media, since no evidence exists to indicate that the Covid vaccines interfere with, or harm, pregnancy or prospective pregnancy.

In the Fourth Wall recasting announcement today, the producer notes, “Fourth Wall Live is committed to following all relevant UK Government Covid-19 guidelines, creating a safe working environment for our cast, musicians, creatives, crew and their families.”

Deadline has reached out to Fourth Wall Live and Osnes for comment on the recasting.

Though Bonnie & Clyde was not a hit with critics or audiences when it opened and closed within two months in 2011, the musical, with a score by Jekyll and Hyde‘s Frank Wildhorn, has become something of a cult favorite in the intervening years, due at least in part to the original teaming of Jordan and Osnes. The two-night-only reunion concert – set for Jan. 17 and 18 2022 at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane – quickly became a hot ticket, with all but a relative few seats currently still available.

Osnes’ original performance as Bonnie earned the production one of only two Tony nominations – Wildhorn and lyricist Don Black were nominated for Best Score. Neither nomination resulted in an award.

McCann was nominated for a 2017 Olivier Award for her supporting role in the West End production of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. Her other stage credits include Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and the UK and international tour of Les Misérables.

Also set to appear in the Bonnie & Clyde concert are George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher and Liam Tamne as Ted.

Osnes recently starred in the Hallmark Channel original movie Raise A Glass To Love, and will next be seen in the channel’s Christmas In Tahoe on Sunday Nov. 28.