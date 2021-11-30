Jewish Groups Condemn Lara Logan’s Comments Comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci To Josef Mengele

A number of Jewish groups condemned Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comments she made comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners.

“This is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them,” Logan said during an appearance on Monday on Fox News Primetime. “He represents Josef Mengele. the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps. And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this because the response from Covid, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty. It has obliterated economies. The level of suffering that has been created because of this disease is now being seen in the cold light of day, i.e. the truth.”

The network did not have an immediate comment.

The American Jewish Committee, in a statement posted on Twitter, called Logan’s comment “Utterly shameful. Josef Mengele earned his nickname by performing deadly and inhumane medical experiments on prisoners of the Holocaust, including children. @LaraLogan, there is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures. An apology is needed.”

The Auschwitz Museum said in a statement, “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

The statement also drew criticism from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti Defamation League, who said, “As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust. This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners.”

Logan was making an as a guest on the show and is not a Fox News contributor. Her Fox Nation show, Lara Logan Has No Agenda, is produced via Warm Springs Productions.

Logan left CBS News in 2018 after 16 years with the network. She gained a reputation for going to world hot zones, risking her own safety. In 2011 she was sexually assaulted and attacked by a crowd in Egypt as she covered the celebrations that greeted the resignation of Hosni Mubarak. In 2013, she went on air on 60 Minutes to acknowledge that a report on Benghazi should not have included the account of a security officer who gave misleading information. Logan took a leave of absence after the network conducted an internal review.

Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a frequent target on the right. Later on Monday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Fauci an even shorter version of Benito Mussolini.

Fauci told MSNBC’s Ari Melber last week that “I’m not in it for a popularity contest. I am trying to save lives. And the people who weaponize lies are killing people. So the only question I have is that when you show Tucker Carlson and Peter Navarro criticizing me, I consider that a badge of honor.”