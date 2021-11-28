Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Liverpool’s Littlewoods Studios Project Eyes Early 2022 Construction

Got A Tip? Tip Us

L.A. County Reports 22 New Covid-19 Deaths And 624 New Positive Cases; Addresses Concerns About Omicron Variant

Los Angeles
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 22 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 624 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of  27,121 deaths and 1,524,912  positive cases. 

At time of reporting, 556  County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. As of the Nov. 24, 29% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 9,370,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. The positivity rate is 1.4%.

The Delta Variant is the dominant strain spreading through L.A. Country, but public health has commented on the concerns surrounding the new Omicron variant identified by the World Health Organization in South Africa as a “variant of concern” is being closely monitored. There is no information on whether Omicron is more contagious,  deadly or resistant to vaccines or treatments than other COVID-19 strains.

“The most important strategy remains making sure that everyone 5 years and older gets fully vaccinated or receives their booster dose as quickly as possible to reduce transmission of the virus currently dominating across the county. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron.”

Related Story

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,054 New Positive Cases--Sunday Update

While there is still a lot of learn about the new variant, there is enough information available for the county to take steps to reduce transmission which can help prepare strategies to to mitigate this new variant of concerns.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad