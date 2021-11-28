L.A. County Reports 22 New Covid-19 Deaths And 624 New Positive Cases; Addresses Concerns About Omicron Variant

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 22 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 624 new positive cases.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

November 27, 2021

New Cases: 624 (1,524,912 to date)

New Deaths: 22 (27,121 to date)

New Deaths: 22 (27,121 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 556

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,121 deaths and 1,524,912 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 556 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. As of the Nov. 24, 29% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 9,370,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. The positivity rate is 1.4%.

Public Health Encourages Everyone to Celebrate Thanksgiving Safely. 28 New Deaths and 1,081 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

The Delta Variant is the dominant strain spreading through L.A. Country, but public health has commented on the concerns surrounding the new Omicron variant identified by the World Health Organization in South Africa as a “variant of concern” is being closely monitored. There is no information on whether Omicron is more contagious, deadly or resistant to vaccines or treatments than other COVID-19 strains.

“The most important strategy remains making sure that everyone 5 years and older gets fully vaccinated or receives their booster dose as quickly as possible to reduce transmission of the virus currently dominating across the county. The vaccines are effective against the Delta variant and earlier strains of the virus which allows us to remain hopeful that the approved vaccines will also provide some protection against Omicron.”

Public Health Prepares Response to Potential Challenges Presented by Omicron.

While there is still a lot of learn about the new variant, there is enough information available for the county to take steps to reduce transmission which can help prepare strategies to to mitigate this new variant of concerns.