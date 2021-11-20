L.A. County Reports 26 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,876 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 26 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,876 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,999 fatalities and 1,518,732 cases.

More than 570 residents are said to be hospitalized with Covid-19 at present. Covid test results have now been made available to more than 9,320,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

L.A. County’s Department of Public Health has confirmed that masking and vaccination mandates will not be lifted by the end of this year. Almost every indoor public space in Los Angeles—including movie theaters, concert venues, indoor restaurants, gyms, bars, shopping centers, large outdoor events and some city buildings—now requires proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for entry, though enforcement of the new mandate won’t begin until Nov. 29.

The city’s SafePassLA ordinance is one of the strictest of its kind in the country, and applies to everyone 12 and older that is living and/or working in the County. Accepted forms of vaccination verification include a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or similar documentation; a photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone or electronic device; a personal digital Covid vaccination record issued by the State of California or similar documentation issued by another state, local or foreign government jurisdiction, or by a private company; and documentation of a Covid vaccination from a healthcare provider.

City News Service contributed to this report.