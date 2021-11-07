L.A. County Reports 25 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,647 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 25 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,647 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But at present, 664 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 9,140,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.2%.

Public Health has expressed concern recently about a potential “fifth wave” of Covid in Los Angeles.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

November 6, 2021

New Cases: 1,647 (1,501,527 to date)

New Deaths: 25 (26,740 to date)

Current Hospitalizations: 664 pic.twitter.com/bM9fHgYuZh — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 6, 2021

“It’s troubling to continue to see a slight uptick in cases and now, obviously, no decline in our hospitalizations,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday. “I think it’s too soon to say whether we’re in a fifth wave or not. We’re hoping at best it’s a small bump up and nothing near like last winter.” Ferrer also noted that avoiding such a surge will take a collective effort on the part of all community members.

On Monday, almost every indoor public space in Los Angeles—including movie theaters, concert venues, indoor restaurants, gyms, bars, shopping centers, large outdoor events and some city buildings—will begin to require proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for entry, though enforcement of the new mandate won’t begin until Nov. 29.

Related Story Strict Los Angeles Indoor Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect Monday As Covid Cases Continue To Rise

The city’s SafePassLA ordinance is one of the strictest of its kind in the country, and applies to everyone 12 and older that is living and/or working in the County. Accepted forms of vaccination verification will include a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or similar documentation; a photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone or electronic device; a personal digital Covid vaccination record issued by the State of California or similar documentation issued by another state, local or foreign government jurisdiction, or by a private company; and documentation of a Covid vaccination from a healthcare provider.